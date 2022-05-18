Huawei Holds Job Fair

From Left: Mr. Tommy Zhou, John Ntim Fordjour, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Ama Pomaa Boateng, and Mr. Yang Chen

Huawei Holds ICT Job Fair Huawei last week launched its LEAP digital skills development programme. Announced at its maiden ICT Job Fair, LEAP aims to develop more than 100,000 ICT talents for the ICT sector.

LEAP, which is an acronym for Leadership, Employability, Advancement and Possibilities, is aimed at fostering strong digital leadership and a skilled ICT workforce, building a digital talent pool, and promoting digital literacy among citizens.

Launching the LEAP programme in Ghana, Huawei Southern Africa Vice President, Yang Chen stressed the importance of ICT skills transfer and talent development, and underlined Huawei’s consistent emphasis on it.

“Digitisation is deeply rooted in people. Because we digitise for people and by people. When roots are deep, there is no need to fear the wind,” he said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation said, “The Digital Transformation Agenda of government aims at harnessing the power of technology to transform the economy and ensure that everyone enjoys the benefits associated with digitalisation, and no one is left behind. This calls for equipping young people as well as motivating individuals across the digital divide with the digital skills they need to thrive in the 21st century.”

She also commended Huawei for the initiative, adding that, “employment creation through direct jobs and entrepreneurship in ICT is part of the focus of the digitalisation agenda, hence the launch of the Huawei LEAP initiative through the Huawei ICT Job Fair fits into the digital transformation strategy of the Government, thus necessitating the full backing and cooperation of Government and the industry players.”

The Deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour, said “technological advancement continues to reshape our world, and countries that do not embrace this will be left behind.”

“We are currently working with Huawei through their ICT Academy initiative to include their Professional ICT Certified Courses as part of the TVET Training,” he said.

The Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko-Brobby, expressed his satisfaction with ICT Job Fair and commended Huawei for the initiative.