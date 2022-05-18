‘NPP Are Better Managers Of Economy’

Okatakyie Amankwaa Afrifa

A Western Regional Secretary hopeful of the New Patriotic (NPP), Okatakyie Amankwaa Afrifa (OKT) has said that the party is a better manager of the country’s economy.

To this end, he said Ghanaians would retain the ruling party in the next election.

He, however, indicated that the party must be conscious of the fact that victory could be attained if it continues to have strong support from the grassroots.

“It is imperative that as a ruling party, we organize our structures very well to maintain power in 2024 by working hand-in-hand with Government officials”.

“I promise to sacrifice my time to make sure there is coordination between the party and government in the Western Region when given the nod”, he indicated.

Mr. Afrifa, son of the late Lieutenant-General Akwasi Amankwaa Afrifa, stated this during the launch of his campaign to contest the Regional Secretaryship position of the party, at Ketan near Sekondi.

The aspiring Regional Secretary who was once an Assistant Regional Secretary and Communications Officer is presenting himself for the third consecutive time to serve in the same portfolio.

He contested the position in 2014 and 2018 but was unsuccessful. He believes that the delegates will vote for him this time.

He noted that the ultimate agenda of the NPP now is to ‘break the 8’ and so the party requires experienced persons with good track records to serve and work assiduously to achieve the goal.

He said he would also establish a comprehensive and beneficial Welfare Policy.

He explained that it is about time the party comes out with an initiative to support or cushion members who risk everything for the good of the party.

He noted that he would therefore establish a welfare fund in the Region to cater to the welfare and wellbeing of party members.

He bemoaned the fact that some constituency offices of the party in the region lack some of the basic logistics to function effectively.

He pledged that when given the nod, his administration will make sure every constituency party office got the needed logistics to help them operate effectively.

“We will also ensure Periodic training for party officers, to build their capacities to be more effective and efficient”

He said his outfit will promote monthly Polling Station meetings to discuss matters arising and also disseminate key government policies to the party members.

He, therefore, appealed to the delegates to vote for him during the Regional delegates conference to take on May 27, 2022.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Ketan