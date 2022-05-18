Twum Pledges To Recapture NPP Seats In NR

Eric Amoako Twum addressing party supporters in Tamale

A National Organizer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Eric Amoako Twum has assured delegates that he would ensure that the party wins back all lost seats in the Northern region when his is elected.

“ I see the Northern region as the birthright of the NPP and I believe that if we begin to remind ourselves of this fact and project the truth, the NPP will dominate the Northern region with more than 80% of the parliamentary seats and presidential votes.”

The National Organizer aspirant urged party supporters to refuse to accept the tag the NDC gives to them as an ‘Akan’ party.

According to him, the party needs a National Organizer who has the acumen of connecting all other wings of the party to work effectively as a whole.

“You need a grassroots person who understands the organizational structure of the party,to wit, one who has experienced it. I have been a 1st Vice-Chair of the Trobu constituency and I know how it feels like when the party structure at the grassroots is not well organized. We need an Organizer who will empower the grassroots by training regional, constituency, and polling station executives to know and understand their duties and the power they wield to be able to execute their duties effectively.”

He made this known when he launched his campaign to become the next National Organizer of the NPP in Tamale in the Northern region.

Mr. Twum assured party supporters that he was coming to give power back to the people at the grassroots.

“ Recruitment will be done at the grassroots level and not online, the party office will work effectively so that party people can be heard out and the grassroots will have access to their National Organizer because I have come to only serve your interest if you give me the nod.”

“ I have communicated for the party for the past 10 years and still communicating in expectation of nothing. I have sacrificed for the party in terms of resources without expecting anything in return and therefore I come to contest the National Organizer position, not for personal expectations but to continue to serve the party and people in higher office so I will not destroy the very thing I have helped to build with my hands.”

The NPP National Organizer hopeful assured party supporters that he will not be an armchair National Organizer adding that he would not spite the people who put him there to serve them.

He indicated that NPP is the only party that churns out good policies for economic development for the betterment of Ghanaians anytime it is in power.

FROM Eric Kombat , Tamale