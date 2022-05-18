Students’ Murder Case Adjourned

The Sekondi Magistrate Court has adjourned the case in which two Senior High School (SHS) students have been accused of killing a navy rating, to June 9, 2022.

Three students were initially arrested by the Western Regional Police Command for allegedly setting fire on the navy rating at Bakado near Sekondi, leading to his death.

The unfortunate incident happened in the evening of Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

The navy rating, Leading Seaman (LS) Okyere Boateng, who was with the Western Naval Command in Sekondi, was operating as a Bolt driver on that fateful evening to complement his income, when he was allegedly attacked by the suspects.

The three, Adolf Eshun, 18; Patrick Baidoo, 18 and Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Odiku, 17, were charged with conspiracy to commit crime, attempted robbery, causing unlawful damage and murder.

However, one of the three students, Adolf Eshun has been discharged by the court presided over by Her Worship Rosemary Edith Hayford, after the Attorney General cleared him of all charges.

However, the 2nd and 3rd accused persons – Patrick Baidoo and Lord Adjei Odiku are currently standing trial.

When the case was called last Tuesday, the prosecutor pleaded with the court to adjourn the case because they are yet to receive a Bill of the Indictment from the Attorney General’s office to move to the next stage of the case.

The judge, her Worship Rosemary Edith Hayford, agreed with the prosecutor and adjourned the case.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi