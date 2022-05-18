Zosimli Naa Supports Physically Challenged Man

Samuel Akori receiving the items in Nalerigu

Zosimli Naa II, Ife Bell, has supported Samuel Akori, a physically challenged person at Nalerigu in the North East region.

He was supported with a new tricycle, bags of rice, cooking oil, clothes, detergents, tomatoes, cash amount, and other items.

Samuel Akori had challenges walking due to his condition and for that matter had to crawl with his hands on the floor to move from one place to another.

Zosimli Naa II, Ife Bell, read a publication by DGN Online and was touched reason she’s come to his rescue.

Zosimli Naa II, assured of her continuous commitment and support to ensure that the Northern part of Ghana is developed and encouraged sons and daughters in the diaspora to come back home and support the agenda.

The mother of the beneficiary, Christiana Akori, thanked Zosimli Naa II and her team for the kind gesture and assured her that they will take good care of the beneficiary.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu