Kuami Eugene, KiDi To Thrill Europe Fans

Award-winning Ghanaian afrobeat artistes, Kuami Eugene and KiDi, will embark on a tour to Europe September to entertain their foreign-based music fans.

The tour, which is expected to have Kuami Eugene and KiDi perform some of their favourite songs, promises to be the biggest to ever hit Europe, in what is billed to be a historic tour that would see them entertain music fans.

The tour will take the two artistes to some major cities in Europe including Munich, Cologne, Berlin, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, and Hamburg.

KiDi and Kuami Eugene will perform with their DJ (DJ Vyrusky), and the Afro Harmony Band.

Details of which local and foreign artistes would be performing alongside KiDi and Kuami Eugene would be made known soon.

KiDi and Kuami Eugene have both enjoyed critical and commercial success over the last few years, and have established themselves as the leaders of the new school of Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat music.

KiDi is currently Ghana’s 2022 Artiste of the Year, and has released hugely successful singles such as ‘Odo’, ‘Say Cheese’, ‘Enjoyment’ and the 2021 smash hit ‘Touch It’, which went viral on TikTok and spent several weeks on the UK Afrobeats Chart and the Billboard Global Triller Chart.

Kuami Eugene is a four-time Highlife Artist of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards and winner of the Artist of the Year Award at the 2020 awards. He has released several hit songs such as ‘Angela’, ‘Confusion’, and ‘Wish Me Well’, and is currently enjoying a lot of success with his massive collaborations such as ‘Happy Day’ (with Sarkodie) and ‘Love Nwantiti’ Remix (with Ckay and Joeboy).