‘The Dream Is To See Stonebwoy Headline Big Global Concerts’

The Communications Manager for Def Jam Recordings, Madam Lerato Masepe, has said the main goal of the label is to see Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste Stonebwoy headline some big concerts around the world.

“The biggest goal that we seek is for Stonebwoy to headline the biggest global concerts, and also to be a household name and win a Grammy someday,” according to Lerato.

She said that Def Jam Recordings hopes to help Stonebwoy explore his talent all over the world by working with some top international acts.

“We are taking this to a next level, and we just have to enhance that next level. We seek to make this a reality, and we are proud to say that Stonebwoy is our first and only artiste in Ghana to have been signed on our label,” she said.

She added Stonebwoy released his new single, ‘Therapy’, under the Def Jam Recordings, 0207 Def Jam and Def Jam Africa, supported by the Universal Music Group labels all over the world, and is yet to release an official video.

The song, since its release, has really been making waves on Audiomack.