Latif Abubakar’s ‘Christmas-In-May’ @ AICC

Latif Abubakar

The Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) will on May 28 and 29, host a new play titled ‘Christmas-In-May’, written and directed by Latif Abubakar.

Latif Abubakar is a renowned playwright who has helped to revive theatre in Ghana, and is a passionate storyteller with series of plays including ‘I Can’t Think Far’ to his credit.

Latif Abubakar’s plays have over the years brought together patrons numbering over 20,000 from all walks of life to laugh out loud, and get educated on basic things we most of the time overlook in our daily lives.

‘Christmas-In-May’ aims at educating patrons on issues affecting society with focus on child trafficking and child labour.

It tells the story of four young adults in challenging times who were tricked into an unknown location, and their leader gets nabbed. They however managed to escape, only to run into another unknown.

Weaved with comedy, music and dance, the play would also reveal why Santa Claus is out here when Christmas is actually some seven months away.

When Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas, makes an appearance way before the Yuletide, then there is something in the soup.

It means something unusual is happening, and the play will unravel that mystery.

Mr. Abubakar said the growing interest of patrons and the positive impact of his plays on the society have motivated the production team to continue with the tri-annual performances and regional tours.

“We hope to touch more lives in the years ahead with an improvement in the quality and hilarity of our plays,” he stated.

The play, which is the 69th production of Globe Productions, features Fred Amugi, Jeneral Ntatia, Abraham MacPratt Dadzie, Shelter Say, Bright Kekeli Djangmah and Samira Suhini Farouk.

It will show on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the Accra International Conference Centre at 4:00pm and 8:00pm respectively

‘Christmas-In-May’ is in partnership with Joy Entertainment, BTL Africa and the Graphic News App.