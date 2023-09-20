I Am Alive– Wendy Shay Breaks Silence

Wendy Shay has broken her silence first time since her car accident.

The songstress was involved in a disturbing accident that occurred on September 10, 2023, when her Jeep Wrangler collided with a Tipper Truck on the Kwabenya Highway in Accra, around midnight.

Her vehicle was damaged while Wendy Shay also suffered injuries was reportedly hospitalized for some days.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, September 20, she posted a snippet of a song she had recorded just days before the accident. The lyrics of the song are particularly poignant:

“If I’m your friend. And you’re my friend Where were you?

When I was in need. When I was down. When I was broken

You never call me. No butter for my bread. If you no dey love me now. Don’t love me when I’m gone.”

In her caption, Wendy Shay revealed the timeline, saying, “I recorded this song on 7.09.2023, had an accident on 10.09.2023. The lyrics in this song are making sense to me now… Some people will only love you when you are dead… I am Alive by the Grace of God. Thanks to GOD, my family, my team, and my Fans for their support and prayers. Ghana, please say a big Thank you to these celebs who showed me love when I needed it most.”

Wendy Shay also expressed her gratitude to fellow celebrities who had supported her during her recovery, tagging them in her post.