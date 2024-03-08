I Have Better Understanding Of The Game –Zito Claims

Abdul Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has said in plain words that he ranks among the best with regard to coaching in the country.

He said in an interview that his rich experience and understanding of Ghana’s football set him above his compatriots.

His claim follows calls for his name to be considered for the vacant Black Stars coaching job, after the departure of Chris Houghton last January.

Recently, Zito guided Dreams FC to the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederations Cup, marking a historic achievement for Ghanaian clubs since 2005 when Hearts and Kotoko wrote their names in gold by reaching finals of the maiden competition.

The coach of the ‘Still Believe’ lads believe his recent achievement demonstrates his prowess in turning things around in the country’s football.

To Zito, being considered as the next Black Stars coach offers him an opportunity to contribute his quota to shaping the Black Stars dream.

He said in an interview, “I have what it takes to coach the team because I am one of the few coaches with good experience and a better understanding of the game.”

In 2021, Zito led the Black Satellites to victory in the U-20 Championship, solidifying his claim as one of the country’s finest.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum