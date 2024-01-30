I Remain Committed To NPP- Adwoa Safo Clarifies Political Future

Sarah Adwoa Safo

In response to recent speculations and misinformation circulating in the mainstream and social media, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, has come forward to clarify her political future within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ms Safo addressed the setback she faced in the parliamentary primary held last Saturday in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency. Despite the outcome, she affirms her unwavering commitment to the principles and values of the NPP and their collective aim to secure victory in the upcoming December 7, 2024, Presidential and Parliamentary elections alongside H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

As a longstanding member of Parliament and a dedicated party loyalist, Ms Safo recognizes the importance of internal competition within the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition.

She stresses that cooperation, despite differences, remains crucial within the party.

To dispel any uncertainties, Adwoa Safo makes it explicitly clear that she has no intention of running as an Independent Candidate in the forthcoming elections, nor at any point in the foreseeable future. Her intention is to continue to serve the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency under the NPP banner.

She takes this opportunity to thank the residents of the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency and the hardworking Polling Station Executives for their support and trust over the past 12 years. She expresses her deep appreciation for the opportunity to represent their interests and aspirations in Parliament and acknowledges the honor and privilege it has been.

Looking ahead, Ms Safo pledges her dedication to working collaboratively with party leaders in the constituency.

Their shared goal is to unite and maximize votes for both parliamentary and presidential candidates in the upcoming elections. Additionally, she affirms her commitment to executing government business efficiently within Parliament.

With Hon. Safo’s clarifications, it is expected that speculations surrounding her political future in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency will be put to rest. As the elections draw near, the NPP will continue to rally together, aiming to achieve their ultimate objective of a successful campaign.

By Vincent Kubi