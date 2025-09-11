I Was Unpaid, Unfairly Sacked From Adom FM – Delay Alleges

Delay

TELEVISION PERSONALITY Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has made wild allegations stating that during the early days of her journalism career as a presenter on Adom FM, she was unpaid for one year and unfairly sacked.

Interviewing Akumaa Mama Zimbi on the Delay Show, the renowned business entrepreneur stated that she was on air for a whole year without payment and was unfairly sacked as well.

“I was on air for a whole year, working between the hours of 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. I used to sleep on the carpet when my time was due every day, and I suffered. Whenever I tell people of my struggle; when I used to play 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. on the air and sleep on the carpet and leave the studio at 6 a.m. as well as walk from Community 2 to Community 5 every day for over one year, I was never paid. They don’t believe me,” she disclosed.

“I remember one morning Mr. Nuamah told me not to return to the radio station again. At that time, I did not understand the reason for sacking me; meanwhile, I had done nothing against them. But then if I hadn’t left, I might not be who I am today,” Delay recounted her ordeal.

She also indicated that sometimes, when challenges of this sort occur, it is a direction from God to re-adjust ourselves for the challenges ahead.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke