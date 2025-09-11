Our Enemy Is Poverty Not Each Other- Mahama Speaks On Gbiniyiri Conflict 

President John Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama, has described the Gbiniyiri conflict in the Savannah Region as an unfortunate incident.

Speaking to journalists at the Presidential Media Encounter in Accra yesterday, he urged the people of the Savannah Region to come together and focus on development.

“We need peace in Gonjaland and we need peace to develop. Our common enemy is poverty, not each other. The Savannah region is one of the poorest regions in Ghana, and we must be fighting poverty rather than each other,” he stated.

He expressed optimism about the seven-member mediation committee tasked with finding lasting solutions to the Gbiniyiri conflict.

“We have given them full authority to meet with both sides, perform purification rites, and provide recommendations to improve relations between the feuding factions so that they can live in peace,” he noted.

The Gbiniyiri conflict in the Savannah region occurred over a parcel of land between two factions and has resulted in the deaths of about 31 persons, 50,000 displaced with several others sustaining gunshot wounds and the burning of houses and other properties during the clash.

According to the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, about 13,253 Ghanaians are currently seeking refuge in neighboring Côte d’Ivoire over the ongoing Gbinyiri conflict in the Savannah region.

FROM Eric Kombat