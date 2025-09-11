NDC Tamale Central PC Goes Unopposed As Other Candidates Withdraw 

Prof. Seidu Mahama Alidu

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate, Prof. Seidu Mahama Alidu, will run unopposed in the upcoming Tamale Central By-Election.

Prof. Seidu Mahama Alidu, has submitted his nomination form to the Electoral Commission to contest the Tamale Central parliamentary by-election, scheduled for September 30, 2025 following the passing of the former Member of Parliament (MP), Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, who lost his life in a helicopter crash involving the Ghana Armed Forces near Adansi Brofoyedru in the Ashanti Region.

During the submission, the Director of the Tamale Metro Electoral Commission, Anaba Samson, noted that at least four other candidates had picked forms to contest the Tamale Central constituency.

They are representatives from the All People’s Congress (APC), the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), the People’s National Convention (PNC), and an Independent candidate. However, all these candidates have since opted out of the race.

Due to his unopposed position, some individuals have suggested that the Electoral Commission (EC) may declare Prof. Seidu Mahama Alidu the winner on September 30, 2025.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale