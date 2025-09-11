Burkina Faso Deny Egypt Early World Cup Qualification

Mohammed Salah

EGYPT MISSED the chance to seal early qualification for the 2026 World Cup after being held to a goalless draw by Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou on Tuesday.

The Pharaohs, bidding to join North African rivals Morocco and Tunisia in booking their tickets to the finals, thought they had found the breakthrough in the 66th minute, but Osama Faisal’s effort was ruled out for offside.

Egypt’s hopes were dealt a blow early in the contest when Omar Marmoush limped off with an injury after just nine minutes, a setback that will also concern Manchester City ahead of Sunday’s Premier League derby.

Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, endured a quiet evening after scoring from the spot in Friday’s 2–0 win over Ethiopia.

Despite fielding Salah and Mahmoud Trezeguet, who between them have scored 12 of Egypt’s 16 goals in Group A, Hossam Hassan’s side rarely threatened from open play and failed to score for the first time in the campaign. Trezeguet produced the game’s only two shots on target.

Burkina Faso, hosting a qualifier at their refurbished national stadium for the first time in this campaign, pushed hard to keep their slim qualification hopes alive. Edmond Tapsoba went close with a first-half header, while Dango Ouattara spurned a late chance to snatch victory.

The result leaves Burkina Faso five points adrift of Egypt at the top of Group A. For the Stallions to qualify outright, they must win their remaining fixtures against Sierra Leone and Ethiopia while hoping Egypt falter against Djibouti and Guinea-Bissau – an unlikely scenario.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan had hoped to secure qualification at a stadium where he once lifted the Africa Cup of Nations as captain in 1998, but instead saw his side drop points for only the second time in the group.

Despite boasting a record seven AFCON titles, Egypt’s struggles in World Cup qualification persist.

They have reached football’s grandest stage only three times – in 1934, 1990 and 2018 – and must now wait a little longer to confirm their place in 2026.

