Twinsdntbeg Praises Rebecca Akufo-Addo For Support

Twinsdntbeg in a pose with Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian international duo photographer, Twinsdntbeg, have expressed gratitude to former First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, for supporting their career.

Twinsdntbeg indicated that following Mrs. Akufo-Addo’s patronage as the photographer for her birthday, they have experienced a major boost in their business, reaching wide clients both home and abroad.

The photographers, over the week, paid a courtesy visit to the former First Lady to express gratitude for the support.

In a post on Instagram which captured them and Mrs. Akufo-Addo, they captioned it, “it was a humbling experience to meet the former First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo at her office. She graciously gave us the opportunity to do her first photo shoot when she became the First Lady, and our conversation centered on her appreciation for creatives like us. We are hopeful for more collaborations with her office. Thank you for having us.”

Twinsdntbeg, made up of Emmanuel and Samuel Appiah Gyan, began photography in 2015 and have worked with renowned personalities both locally and internationally.

They have worked with Ghanaian personalities like former President Nana Akufo-Addo, Becca, Akosua Vee, former French Ambassador Anne Sophie Avé, Efya, DKB, Jackie Appiah, Stonebwoy and Nana Ama McBrown.

