IGP Answering Questions Over Leaked Tape

IGP, George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare is currently before the ad-hoc parliamentary committee answering questions of the contents of a leaked audio plotting his removal.

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare was accompanied by his lawyers led by Kwame Gyan as they are expected to present any relevant evidence or legal arguments in their defense.

The IGP’s presence is raising speculation about the nature of his defense and his response to the serious allegations made against him.

Already the Chairman of the Committee, Atta Akyea, emphasized the importance of unearthing the evidential support for the allegations while balancing the need to protect national security.

He explained that in addition to the IGP who has appeared today, the three senior police officers, namely COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, who have previously testified before the committee, will also return with their legal representatives.

The committee, which has already heard from the three senior Police officers implicated in the audio recording, is seeking to uncover the truth behind the plot.

The leaked tape has caused significant controversy within the Police Service and among the general public. The nature of the alleged plot and the involvement of high-ranking officers have raised concerns about the integrity of the Police and led to calls for transparency and accountability.

The committee is expected to continue its investigations and gather all necessary evidence before making any recommendations or releasing its findings to the public.

The outcome of this probe will likely have far-reaching implications for the Police Service and the individuals involved.

-BY Daniel Bampoe