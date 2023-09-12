Girl, 21, Murdered In Koforidua

A 21-year-old nursing mother, Regina Asamoah has been stabbed to death.

She was stabbed multiple times in broad daylight while with her three-month-old daughter in a room at Asokore, a suburb of Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.

The deceased was found unconscious in a pool of blood stabbed multiple times on the belly.

The widower, Francis Antwi, who couldn’t control his tears explains “I am still in a shock because she told me she was going to her mother for a while only to be told she has been stabbed to death. We were even planning to do a naming ceremony.”

He said the family has since reported the matter to the Police to speed up the investigation to arrest the assailant(s).

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at a certain hospital morgue for autopsy, as the Police have declared the killers wanted.

-BY Daniel Bampoe