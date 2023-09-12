IGP Runs From COP Alex Mensah At Hearing

In a surprising turn of events, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, objected to the presence of senior officers who had previously appeared before the bi-partisan committee investigating a leaked audio recording.

Lead Counsel, Kwame Gyan, speaking on behalf of Dr Akuffo Dampare, expressed discomfort with the witnesses being present during the IGP’s hearing.

“The presence in this room at this time of the witnesses who previously were invited by this august committee and who have gone through the process of giving their testimonies,” IGP’s counsel said, clarifying: “Our first objection has to do with the presence of other witnesses.”

The hearing, which was initially scheduled to be held in-camera, is being conducted in public despite an earlier notice by the Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, the Abuakwa South Member of Parliament had announced that the witnesses, including the IGP, would appear with their lawyers for an all-in-camera session.

He also stated that much of the evidence would be discussed in-camera due to potential national security implications.

However, the IGP’s legal representatives raised objections to the witnesses being present in the same auditorium as the senior police officer.

They also expressed concerns about the terms of reference of the committee and clarified that they would only address the issues stated in the invitation.

It remains to be seen how this objection will impact the proceedings and what implications it may have on the investigation.

The committee will need to address these concerns while ensuring a fair and transparent process.

By Vincent Kubi