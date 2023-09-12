Genevieve Nnaji Returns To Social Media

Genevieve Nnaji

Nollywood actress and movie producer, Genevieve Nnaji has made a triumphant return to the world of social media after several months of absence, signaling her comeback to the spotlight.

The celebrated actress made her much-anticipated return on Instagram, where she shared a series of stunning photographs from the premiere of her latest movie, “I Do Not Come To You By Chance.” The premiere took place at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival, which commenced on September 7, 2023.

Genevieve Nnaji’s Instagram feed was graced with these captivating pictures, showcasing her elegance on the red carpet and other moments from her movie premiere. Accompanying the post was a simple yet powerful caption, bearing the name of her movie and the hashtag “#tiff23.” Her fans and followers, who had eagerly awaited her return, flooded her page with messages of delight and support.

This social media resurgence comes after a period of silence from the actress, as her last post on Instagram dated back to December 2022.

At that time, she had posted a somewhat concerning message, causing concern among her dedicated fanbase. Subsequently, Genevieve Nnaji took the step of deleting all her previous posts and unfollowing all accounts she had been following.

Notably, in May 2022, rumors circulated online suggesting that the actress was grappling with mental health issues.

However, her team swiftly debunked these reports, reassuring the public of her well-being.

Following this episode, she chose to step away from social media and the acting scene, with her last film, “Lionheart,” having been released five years prior.

The only glimpse fans had of her during this period was on her birthday in May 2023, when she posted a message on Twitter to mark the occasion.

Prior to her return, Genevieve Nnaji had made just one public appearance in recent times, at the 2022 Creative African Nexus in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. During that event, she addressed diplomats and dignitaries on the pivotal role of fostering growth in Africa’s film industries. Her reappearance on social media and her movie premiere suggests that the iconic actress is poised for a much-anticipated comeback to the limelight, much to the delight of her devoted admirers.