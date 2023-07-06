‘I’ll Take Over From Joe Ghartey’

Charles Bissue

A former Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Bissue, has vowed to take over from Joe Ghartey as the next Member of Parliament for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency of the region.

He has, therefore, called on the people in the area not to worry or pay heed to the allegations levelled against him.

The former secretary to the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) has rather asked the people of Essikado-Ketan Constituency to keep him and his good works over the years in mind and elect him as their next MP when he gets the nod to become the parliamentary candidate of the area on the ticket of the ruling party.

The former presidential staffer has already declared his intention to contest in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency primary of the NPP.

He made his intention known after the current MP, Mr. Joe Ghartey made a decision not to contest the Essikado-Ketan seat in the next general elections.

Speaking in a radio interview, Mr. Bissue made it clear that he did not have anything personal against the individuals who are behind the allegations levelled against him, but was concerned about how they are tarnishing his image.

He pointed out that those issues will not deter him from contesting the Essikado-Ketan seat, and that he is focused on making initiatives that will benefit his party and the constituency as a whole.

However, DAILY GUIDE has gathered that two other NPP stalwarts including the current Western Regional Treasurer of the NPP have also declared their intentions to contest Essikado-Ketan Constituency primary of the NPP.

Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has elected a surgeon, Dr. Grace Ayensu-Dankwa to lead the party as its parliamentary candidate in the 2024 parliamentary election.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi