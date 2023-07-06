Ebo Whyte’s New Play Stages At National Theatre

Uncle Ebo Whyte

‘I Like What You Like’, a new play by Uncle Ebo Whyte’s Roverman Productions in partnership with National Theatre, will be staged at the National Theatre in Accra.

An exciting performance will be performed on July 7, 8, and 9 for the playwright’s regular audience members.

The play, which is about Kwesi and his wife, was written and directed by writer Ebo Whyte.

Since Kwesi lost favour, his wife Iris has been left to carry the duty of caring for the house.

Kwesi’s gloomy morning is suddenly made exciting by a startling revelation, which leads him on an adventure for which he is unprepared.

‘I Like What You Like’ serves as a test of integrity, love, faith, and honesty.

Under the direction of Uncle Ebo Whyte, Roverman Productions has provided Ghanaians with entertaining and thought-provoking theatrical plays for 15 years.

Some of the plays he has written include ‘I Want Your Wife’, ‘Dear God Comma’, ‘A Crazy Ride’, ‘Final Warning’, ‘Not My Husband’, ‘Sex Scandal’, ‘God, You Are Fired’, ‘Dora Why’, ‘Life Is Some Way’, ‘Mr President Your Move’, ‘The Devil In The Mirror’ and ‘Dad Is Mum; Mum Is Dad’.

Make a date with Uncle Ebo Whyte and his crew for an entertainment-filled night.