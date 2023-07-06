Kwame Yeboah Joins Grammy Academy

Kwame Yeboah

The most recent musician from Ghana to join the Recording Academy of the Grammy Awards is multi-instrumentalist and sound engineer Kwame Yeboah, who has received recognition on a global scale.

A few days prior, Ghanaian gospel musician MOGmusic also stated that he had been extended an invitation to join the Academy.

Rocky Dawuni, Stonebwoy, and Wiyaala are some of the artistes from Ghana who have performed at the Recording Academy.

“I feel honoured to be a member of the @ recording academy this year. In order to serve and celebrate music in all of its creative forms, I’ll be joining a fantastic group of professional musicians, artistes, and creators.

“Thank you for your support and looking forward to contributing with this new opportunity,” Kwame posted on his Facebook page.

The Ghanaian guitarist, keyboardist, producer, and recording engineer is also a musician.

Kwame Yeboah, who is the proprietor of Ohia Beyeya Band, has collaborated with musicians including Ms. Dynamite, Shaggy, and Stevie Wonder.

He has collaborated with Ghanaian artistes such as Kojo Antwi, Becca, Amakye Dede, and Osibisa.