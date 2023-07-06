Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale To Collaborate

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy, a well-known reggae and dancehall artiste, says he is open to collaborating with Shatta Wale.

He did not, however, provide an explanation for why they had not collaborated since the resolution of their conflict at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

In an interview on Asaase Radio, Stonebwoy expressed his sincere belief that they would eventually collaborate, but he did not want them to rush into anything merely to appease others.

“It will come, everything happens in time. As I sit here, I believe in a clean heart and I know that as powerhouses as the two of us are, we can shake the grounds. Time will tell and I hope and pray that it doesn’t become too late,” he said.

Stonebwoy joked that they would quarrel because they are opposing creatives, while discussing his readiness to work with Shatta Wale.

When they reunited after being barred from the VGMAs after an altercation between them ruined the 2019 edition, the two initially promised supporters a collaboration.

Even though the prohibition has been lifted, the partnership has not yet taken place.

The 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) saw Stonebwoy take home a trophy, but Shatta Wale is yet to return to the programme.