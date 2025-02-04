‘I’m Committed To Supporting Ghana’s Progress, Prosperity’

David Nii Adjaye

The founder of Code Nation 1957, David Nii Adjaye, has pledged his commitment to nurturing young minds in Ghana by enhancing their leadership skills, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the country’s progress and prosperity.

According to Nii Adjaye, about five years ago, he embarked on a journey driven by his firm belief in restoring hope and fostering positive change in Ghana.

He stated, “Over the years, through Code Nation 1957, our initiatives have reached nine out of Ghana’s sixteen administration regions, impacting thousands of lives through various ministries focused on Health, Education, Creative Arts, Entrepreneurship, Social Welfare, Maternal Aid Programs, and Sports.”

He emphasized that each of these ministries was carefully developed to nurture leadership and empower communities across the country.

This includes providing scholarships, assisting with entrepreneurial ventures, and ensuring access to vital resources.

His commitment to Ghana remains unwavering, and he is prepared to contribute in every possible way to ensure the progress and prosperity of the nation.

Recognizing the invaluable role of the diaspora in nation-building, he identified the need to initiate meaningful dialogue on collective action.

On January 27, 2025, David Nii Adjaye had the privilege of hosting a gathering of passionate young Ghanaians at the House of Lords in the UK Parliament. During this event, they engaged in discussions about the next phase of their journey and explored collaborative efforts for national development.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke