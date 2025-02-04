Speaker Lifts Suspension Order On 4 MPs

Caption CDS, Service Chief, Omane Boamah(M) in a group photograph

Speaker Alban S. K. Bagbin has lifted the suspension order on four Members of Parliament (MPs), bringing an end to the two-week suspension they faced following their involvement in a violent confrontation during the vetting of ministerial nominees.

The suspension had been issued after the MPs were accused of disorderly conduct and contempt during the January 30, 2025, Appointments Committee sitting.

In an address to Parliament, Speaker Bagbin explained that his decision to suspend the MPs was not taken lightly, but was necessary to maintain the dignity and decorum of the House.

He emphasised that Parliament is both a house of power and majesty, and as such, it is essential that its rules are upheld.

“I never use the term ‘honorable’ lightly, especially in circumstances where the integrity of the House is at stake,” Speaker Bagbin said.

“But as a father, when my children make mistakes, I do not break their legs. I listen to their remorse, and I make decisions that encourage better behavior moving forward,” he said.

On January 31, 2025, the Speaker suspended Frank Annoh-Dompreh (Nsawam-Adoagyiri), Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli (Gushegu), and Jerry Ahmed Shaib (Weija-Gbawe) as well as one NDC MP, Majority Chief Whip, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor after an incident during the vetting of ministerial nominees.

However, after receiving apologies from both the Minority and Majority leaders, and assurances of better conduct, the Speaker decided to lift the suspension.

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, expressed his gratitude for the Speaker’s decision, noting that the Minority was committed to cooperating with the Speaker to uphold the integrity of Parliament.

He also acknowledged that the situation had gotten out of hand, and assured that future protests would be conducted peacefully.

“Today, I stand on behalf of my colleagues to assure the public that such actions will not be repeated,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin stated.

“We are committed to constructive criticism and believe in a functioning Parliament,” he stated.

Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, also supported the lifting of the suspension.

He commended the Speaker for his timely intervention, which he said had restored the dignity of Parliament.

Mr. Ayariga also noted that the swift confirmation of ministerial nominees was a significant achievement for the House, and expressed his support for the Minority’s appeal.

“It is not only the Minority members who were suspended. Even the Chief Whip of the Majority side faced disciplinary action,” Mr. Ayariga remarked.

“I appeal to you, Mr. Speaker, to reconsider your decision and lift the suspensions so that all members can return to their work for the betterment of the country,” he noted.

Speaker Bagbin reiterated that the suspension was a necessary step to uphold the authority of Parliament but acknowledged that the MPs had shown remorse.

He assured that the House would continue to work towards a more effective and orderly environment.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House