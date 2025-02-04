CDS, Service Chiefs Congratulate New Defence Minister

Caption CDS, Service Chief, Omane Boamah(M) in a group photograph

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, along with the Service Chiefs, paid a courtesy call on the new Defence Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, to congratulate him on his appointment on Monday, February 3, 2025, at the Ministry of Defence (MOD) in Accra.

General Oppong-Peprah, representing the Officers, Soldiers, and Defence Civilian Staff, extended heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Omane Boamah and wished him success in his new role.

The CDS pledged his loyalty and commitment to collaborating with the Minister to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity across land, sea, and air.

In response, Dr. Omane Boamah expressed his gratitude for the visit and assured the attendees that he would work diligently to address the challenges facing the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), particularly in providing accommodation for troops and procuring necessary logistics.

He also commended the High Command of GAF for their tireless efforts in maintaining a peaceful environment free from violent extremism and terrorism.

Also present at the meeting were Mr. Lawoetey Tettey, Chief Director of MOD; Lt. Gen. Joseph Prince Osei Owusu, Chief of Staff of GAF; and Air Commodore Edward Kwasi Gyamfi, Principal General Staff Officer at MOD.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke