GFA Should Review Security Protocols For Matches- Buamah

General manager of the Millennium Marathon, Ernest Buamah, has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to enhance its security protocols at football matches.

Speaking during Monday’s edition of Guide Sports Xtra in Accra, Mr. Buamah expressed deep concerns over the security lapses that contributed to the tragic incident between Asante Kotoko FC and Nsoatreman FC in the Bono Region.

He questioned the effectiveness of the GFA’s security committee, noting that he had on several occasions witnessed poor security measures at other matches.

He believes the police presence was inadequate, indicating that the environment was not conducive enough for the security to properly control the crowd.

“The positioning of the ambulance was also problematic as it was not placed at a location to make it easy to access the field in an emergency,” he said.

The General Manager of the Millennium Marathon Company emphasized the urgent need for the GFA to thoroughly review the incident and implement stronger security protocols.

He called on the GFA and police to work together to enhance security presence and coordination at football venues, especially for high-risk matches.

Addressing these security lapses, he said, is crucial to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

