IGP Engages Asante Kotoko Leadership

IGP addressing Asante Kotoko leadership during his visit

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akufo Dampare, recently met with the leadership of Asante Kotoko to discuss the violence that led to the death of Francis Frimpong, known as Nana Pooley, a devoted supporter of the team.

This incident occurred during their Matchday 19 fixture against Nsoatreman FC in the Bono Region.

The meeting included notable figures such as Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua I, the Kontomponiaferihene, Kotoko’s Interim Management Committee chairman Kwasi Appiah, and both past and present Circles Chairmen.

In his address, the IGP condemned the violent incident between the two teams and pledged to investigate and prosecute all individuals involved in the clash that resulted in the loss of a devoted supporter’s life.

He emphasized that the police aim to prevent further loss of life by employing de-escalation techniques to peacefully resolve crises, a strategy that proved effective during the 2024 general elections.

“One thing I always say is that when someone destroys a table or an object, you can surely replace it. But when one takes the life of another, you cannot bring that person back to life. This analogy inspired the police de-escalation techniques we used during the elections. We all witnessed that, even during crises with the electorate, no lives were lost,” he stated.

Prior to this meeting, the IGP had reached out to the family of the deceased on Monday to extend condolences on behalf of the Police Service and assured them of a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served.

As part of the investigation, police have arrested three suspects: former Employment and Labour Relations Minister Ignatius Baffour Awuah, who has since been granted bail, along with Agyemang Duah Owusu and Kyeremeh Joseph.

During a search of Agyemang Duah Owusu’s residence, authorities discovered two dresses with suspected bloodstains and an MP 23 pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition. These findings have raised significant concerns regarding the escalation of violence at football matches.

In response to the incident, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has charged ten players for their involvement in the on-pitch brawl. Six players from Nsoatreman—Stephen Diyou, Abdul Rahaman Mohammed, Walid Neymar Fuseini, Mohammed Issaka, and Eric Osei Bonsu—were implicated, along with Mohammed Camara, Gilbani O’Neil Ndongani Samba, Andres Ntim Manu, and Justice Blay from Kotoko.

They face charges for breaching Section 12(1)(j) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, which pertains to misconduct and unsporting behavior.

As a precautionary measure, the GFA has postponed the Matchday 20 fixtures of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League. Additionally, meetings will be held with Premier League clubs, stakeholders, and Supporters’ Groups on Thursday and Friday to address these.

