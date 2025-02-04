Make National Education Forum Permanent – Dr. Prince Hamid Armah

Education policy expert, and former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwesimintsim, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, has called for the institutionalization of the National Education Forum.

According to him, the initiative, which started in 2018, has provided a platform for policy deliberation, stakeholder engagement, and strategic direction in education hence, its institutionalization as a permanent platform would enhance education policy agenda-setting, formulation, implementation, and evaluation.

“A well-structured and institutionalized forum will ensure continuity, inclusivity, and policy coherence, allowing for sustained gains in Ghana’s education sector beyond political transitions,” he said in a congratulatory message to the members of the eight-member committee tasked by President Mahama with planning the National Education Forum.

He indicated that the upcoming forum, like its antecedent, presents an opportunity for intellectual engagement on Ghana’s education system, and, “I look forward to contributing constructively to the discussions.

”However, it is my hope that this platform will not follow the precedent set in 2009, when, despite inconclusive stakeholder consultations on whether to maintain the four-year SHS duration or revert to the original three-year system, the government proceeded with its manifesto promise to restore the three-year system.”

He said a national forum of this nature should be more than a formality to foster genuine inclusivity, evidence-based decision-making, and broad stakeholder buy-in to ensure lasting impact.

“I anticipate an open and transparent dialogue that prioritizes the collective interests of Ghana’s education sector over pre-determined political commitments. I hope this forum leads to meaningful, inclusive, and evidence-based reforms for Ghana’s education sector,” he added.

