NUGS Demands Release of Withheld WASSCE Results

The National Union of Ghana students (NUGS) has threatened to go on a nationwide protest if the West African Education Council (WAEC) fails to release withheld 2024 WASSCE results within a week.

Speaking at a media briefing, NUGS President, Daniel Korley, noted that failure to meet the demands of the union will result in a nationwide demonstration and also called for an institutional reform within WAEC to prevent unfairness against students in the future.

“Education is a fundamental human right and WAEC must uphold justice, transparency and accountability,” he said.

He again explained that the credibility of WAEC is at stake if the students and public loses trust in its fairness.

According to the union, their complaint were formally addressed to WAEC on January 2, 2025, but the council has not yet replied, and added that the union is likely to seek legal intervention on the matter.

He said, “We demand immediate reforms to address these injustices. If WAEC fails to act, NUGS will escalate the matter through legal advocacy channels including seeking legal interventions”.

NUGS condemned the practice of canceling the entire results of students guilty of examination malpractice in a single subject arguing that only the affected paper should be canceled.

The union urged the students to remain calm but also demand their rights, assuring them of NUGS commitment to serve them.

“We urge all students to remain calm but resolute in demanding their rights. NUGS stands with every student affected by WAECs actions and will not rest until justice is served,” he added.

By Florence Asamoah Adom