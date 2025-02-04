Sam Korankye Ankrah Calls On Speaker Bagbin

Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah and leaders of Royalhouse Chapel with the Speaker and Parliamentary leadership

Founder and General Overseer of Royalhouse Chapel International, Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, has paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. K. Bagbin.

The Apostle General led a delegation of pastors from the church to share fellowship with Mr. Bgbin.

The visit was also to offer prayers for the Speaker and the leadership of the House.

Speaking during the visit, the Apostle General Sam Koramkye Ankrah commended Mr. Bagbin for leading the 8th Parliament with tact and wisdom and expressed the hope that he would be remembered as one of the best Speakers of the 4th Republic.

He prayed for God’s guidance for the leadership of Parliament, and for God to grant the Speaker wisdom and strength to lead and steer the affairs of the 9th Parliament successfully.

A Daily Guide Report