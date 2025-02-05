BOG First Deputy Governor Proceeds on Leave

Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari

The current First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari will proceed on leave from February 5, 2025, before the end of his contract.

In a release issued and signed on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, by the Communications Department of the Bank of Ghana (BOG), his decision to proceed on leave has received the approval of President John Mahama.

It said Dr. Opoku-Afari was appointed on August 7, 2017, for his first four-year term as First Deputy Governor, and re-appointed for a second term on August 7, 2021, in line with the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612), as amended.

“His tenure as First Deputy Governor ends on August 6, 2025, after successfully serving two full terms as allowed under the Act.

The Bank of Ghana thanks Dr. Opoku-Afari for his service to the Bank and the Republic and wishes him well in his future endeavours”.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah