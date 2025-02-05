Minority Abstains From Samuel George’s Approval

The Minority Caucus in Parliament abstain from voting on the approval of Samuel Nartey George as Minister-designate for Communications and Digital Technology.

The decision, according to the Minority Leader, was influenced by representations made by some respected members of the Majority Caucus, advising against a secret ballot on the matter.

The Minority raised concerns about George’s past conduct, particularly his harsh language directed at former President Nana Akufo-Addo and Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Torkonoo.

Additionally, they pointed to his failure to provide required documents during his vetting as a further reason for their stance.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin emphasized these issues as central to their decision to abstain from voting.

Despite the Minority’s abstention, the nominee was approved for the position by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Majority, who voted in favour of his confirmation.

The approval, however, did not go through a secret vote as indicated earlier by the Minority caucus.

In a smooth process, other ministerial nominees were also confirmed without dispute. These included Kofi Adams for Sports and Recreation, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed for Environment, Science and Technology, and Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo for Labour, Jobs and Employment.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House