Reforming ECG Will Address Inefficiencies – Energy Analyst

Benjamin Nsiah

Executive Director for Africa Center for Governance and Sustainable Energy, Benjamin Nsiah, has called on the government to take steps to reform the energy sector, especially the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to help address inefficiencies rather than a proposed plan to privatise it.

Mr. Nsiah who said this during a media training workshop for journalists in Accra said although data from all the sectors in the industry may indicate that privatising ECG was the best option on the table to address its challenges, particularly on revenue generation, that option may not entirely solve its problems.

He also urged the media to conduct research and provide an accurate report about the state of the energy sector given the rate at which ECG for instance continuously fails to make a profit.

“The problem in the energy sector is about reforms. Is it going to be a concession? Is it going to be asset sales of ECG assets? We have to critically examine them, but I believe that if you take the data from all the state-owned institutions, privatisation may come up because of certain inefficiencies at ECG. But will that solve our problem? I don’t think so,” he said.

The energy analyst also advised journalists not to wait for energy forums and events to discharge their duties but should consistently work to get information from stakeholders in the sector in order to inform the public on pertinent issues in the sector.

“The media can only contribute to this particular agenda of reforming the energy sector by providing accurate reportage on issues we need to do a lot of research to be able to help our audience,” he added.

Kabral Blay Amihere(M) in a photo with journalists

The Executive Director further stated that while Ghanaians may be aware that institutions such as GRIDCO and Bui Power Authority were performing well, its only research that would support reasons why others are non-performing.

Chief Executive of Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMA), Dr. Riverson Oppong for his part advised journalists in the interest of the public to desist from referring to some individuals who often comment on energy issues as ‘experts’.

According to him, one needs to acquire experience and adequate knowledge in the sector for a number of years as pertains in advanced jurisdictions before such individuals could earn the titles ‘experts’

A former board chair of GRIDCO, Kabral Blay-Amihere, commended past and current government for the efforts towards providing sustainable power despite the numerous challenges facing the sector.

He said though governments are concerned and may not want citizens to suffer from any power outages, he however appealed to journalists not to be swayed by sometimes the information from them but should verify and authenticate all information in the energy sector before making them public.

Dr. Kwame Ampofo, former board chairman of the Energy Commission also highlighted the need for journalists to avail themselves to training on energy reporting to enable them to establish relationships they could always rely upon for information while also commending the organizers for the workshop.

He said although energy reporting is a technical area, people who avail themselves to learn how the sector operates have not only carved a niche for themselves in the area but have also benefited immensely.

The workshop organised by Energy News Africa was attended by over 30 journalists from various media outlets including print, television and radio.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah