I’m Not Twerking Anymore- Akuapem Poloo

Social media sensation, Akuapem Poloo known in private life as Rosemond Brown has put on record that she won’t twerk anymore on social media or at any social gathering.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on UTV’s Atuu program, she asked her followers to take her seriously this time.

“Inshallah, twerking; you won’t see it again. I am not twerking anymore. That is the truth. So Poloo is a new person and I love the religion I have converted to,” she said.

Poloo had previously said that she could not stop twerking because her life depended on it.

“This time I am talking straight into the eyes of my fans. This is a critical adjournment system. Take this one seriously,” she added.

In August 2022 Poloo announced she has converted to the full Muslim faith days after she said she was no longer promoting flat tummy and buttocks enlargement products.

“Alhamdulillah full Muslim now. Thanks to the Deputy Imam of ASWAJ Ga West and Chief Imam of Nsakina Quran Reciter and his board for assisting in this,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

This was after sharing photos of her and other Muslims who are believed to be the ones who assisted her in the new faith.

The socialite who is known for twerking on social media has since not stated emphatically if she was doing away with twerking since the Muslim faith doesn’t appreciate that.

Now she says it’s over with twerking. Hopes are that she won’t change her mind in the future.