Hushpuppi’s Verified Account Missing On Instagram

Hushpuppi

The verified Instagram account of suspected internet fraudster Ramon Abbas, famously known as Hushpuppi, has been deactivated, the Dailypoat reported.

Hushpuppi is currently on trial in the United States for fraud-related offences.

He was arrested in June 2020 in Dubai by a joint team of Dubai Police and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation for alleged internet fraud.

Hushpuppi was later extradited to the US, where he was charged with multiple counts of hacking, impersonation, scamming, banking fraud, and identity theft.

Despite being arrested and tried, Instagram allowed Hushpuppi to share videos and photos on the platform on condition he does not represent dangerous organisations or individuals.

However, the social media platform seems to have reviewed the decision to allow Hushpuppi’s account to remain active.