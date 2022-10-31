Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade In Ghana With Their Daughter

Hollywood actress, Gabrielle Union is currently in Ghana with her family.

Monday social media videos showed the American actress, her husband Dwayne Wade and their daughter, Kaavia James being welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

They were welcomed by a cultural troupe with drumming and dancing. Reports say the visit is part of their #wadeworldtour2022.

Their presence in Ghana has since sparked excitement among their followers in Ghana and abroad.

Before arriving in Ghana, the family were in Zanzibar where the actress marked her 50th birthday.

Gabrielle is one of the most celebrated superstar actresses in the world today. She is famed for movies like Deliver Us from Eva, Think Like A Man, and Love & Basketball among others. Her presence in Ghana adds to the list of top Hollywood actors like Samuel L Jackson, Michael Jai White, Boris Kodjoe, Ludacris and a host of others who visit Ghana in the past.