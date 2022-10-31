Wisconsin Re-Launches Campus Newspaper

Wisconsin staff and dignitaries displaying the newspaper after the relaunch

As part of the Wisconsin University College’s (WIUC) effort to improve the communication skills of students, the school authorities have re-launched the campus newspaper “Wisconsin News” to provide up-to-date information to students.

The newspaper established in 2018 was halted for a two years break following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the re-launch in Accra, Acting Dean, WIUC-School of Communication Studies, Baaba Cofie said the Wisconsin News was the first private university to produce a campus newspaper with great content and informative stories but had to halt productions following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic as the university grappled with virtual teaching and learning.

“Two years down the line, the campus newspaper has re-launched and rebranded itself to service students and the business community with updated news,” she said.

Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo in her address congratulated the schools of faculty of Communications Studies for relaunching the newspaper.

She said newspapers are very relevant sources of news and information in the country, urging the publishing newspapers companies to figure out the modules to make them more sustainable.

“In Africa and Ghana especially where will the morning show be without the newspaper review segment? They provide us with the first and authentic information of the most pressing issues of relevance to us” she said.

She further stated that newspaper companies have the capacity of bringing in-depth coverage and analyses with their reportage as well as pleasuring patrons with their writing skills.

“We must bear in mind that newspapers are a good educational source and can be used as teaching materials to develop student’s language in critical thinking, reading, and writing skills”.

Campus newspapers are primarily teaching tools for publishing stories and give students practical skills on how to go about gathering and organizing news information in a manner that makes it readable and of relevance to one’s target audience.

“Campus newspapers are also essential because they help students develop a better understanding of the university community by giving a voice to the students to articulate the issues concerned and expose wrongdoing and hold leadership accountable. I, therefore, call on the students to cultivate the habit of reading the newspaper“she added.

Present at the relaunch was members of the Ghana Journalism Association (GJA), the Private Newspaper Owners and Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), and other dignitaries present.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke