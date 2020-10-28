IMF Exposes Mahama Over HIPC Lies

John Mahama

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has exposed the National Democratic Congress lies over Ghana’s status as far the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Programme is concerned.

NDC led by its flagbearer, John Mahama, indicated that the Akufo-Addo’s government had returned Ghana to HIPC.

Mahama had told a group of professionals on Monday in Accra the Akufo-Addo admnistration had sent back Ghana to HIPC following unbridled borrowing.

But IMF in a statement to the press debunked the claims.

According to the IMF, classifying Ghana as a HIPC nation based on data on its website “may be deceptive.”

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, had earlier denied the NDC claims.

By Melvin Tarlue