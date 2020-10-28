Kingdom Exim Group Presents Ghc 10k, Tricycles For Farmers Day 2020

An agro-based company, Kingdom Exim Group, has donated an amount of Ghc 10,000 to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA).

The Group has also donated tricycles, blowers, fertilizers, and insecticides to MoFA towards the celebration of the 2020 Farmers Day.

Partner of Kingdom Exim Group and District Chief Executive (DCE) for Techiman North, Peter Mensah, made the presentation on behalf of his outfit on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

According to him, Kingdom Exim Group has picked the Tree Crop category to support this year and in subsequent years.

General Executive Manager of Kingdom Exim Group, Iftin Arthur-Ayari, said the Group has the Group has deemed it necessary to support the Tree Crop category following the establishment of the Tree Crop Development Authority by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

She says Kingdom Exim Group has been in existence since 2008, operating mainly in the Bono, Greater Accra and Northern Regions.

According to her, the Group liaise with farmers of tree crops such as cashew, shea-butter, among others.

Annually, she stated, the Group exports about 50,000 metric tons of cashew alone.

She stated that the Group has undertaken a number of corporate social responsibility initiatives and has won several awards – both local and international.

Minister of State in charge of Agriculture, Dr. Nurah Gyeile, who received the donation on behalf of MoFA, praised the Group for the support.

According to him, the tree crop sector has received a big boost due to th introduction of the Tree Crop Development Authority.

He was impressed that the Kingdom Exim Group had chosen to support the tree crop category.

The 36th edition of Farmers Day Celebration is slated for November 6, 2020, in Techiman in the Bono East Region. It is to be held under the theme: Ensuring Agribusiness Development Under Covid-19 – Opportunities And Challenges.

By Melvin Tarlue