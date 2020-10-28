Ghana Exim Bank Donates Ghc 362k Tractor For Farmers Day

Ghana EXIM Bank staff handing over the tractor to Minister Nurah Gyeile

The Ghana Exim Bank has donated a 85 HP 4WD MF tractors and its accessories towards the celebration of this year’s Farmers’ Day.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Exim Bank, Lawrence Ayinsam, presented the tractor to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in Accra.

In remarks to hand over the tractor, he said “the Ghana Exim Bank has been a perpetual partner in this annual award event since the days of EDIF, EDAIF and now GEXIM . ie the past 10 years.”

He stated that Ghana Exim Bank believed in the financing of the agriculture sector to play its critical role in the national development, especially adding value through processing to export.

According to him, “last year, we donated a tractor and its accessories, costing Ghc 299, 100.000.”

He added that “this year, Mr Minister, we have again acquired a 85 HP 4WD MF tractor and its accessories, at the cost of almost Ghc 362,000.”

He noted that “this support is to motivate and encourage our hardworking farmers and fisher folks to continue to play their critical roles in the economy of Ghana.

Minister of State in charge of Agriculture, Dr. Nurah Gyeile, who received the donation on behalf of MoFA, thanked Ghana Exim Bank for the kind support.

He noted that the support of Exim Bank to the Farmers Day Celebration was highly commendable.

The 36th edition of Farmers Day Celebration is slated for November 6, 2020, in Techiman in the Bono East Region. It is to be held under the theme: Ensuring Agribusiness Development Under Covid-19 – Opportunities And Challenges.

By Melvin Tarlue