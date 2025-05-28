Inaki Williams Named SPORTY LaLiga MVP For Second Consecutive Season

Inaki Williams

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams has once again been crowned the SPORTY LaLiga Most Valuable Player, earning the Best African Player in Spain award for the 2024/25 season.

This marks the second consecutive win for the 30-year-old forward, who continues to shine in Spanish football.

Williams, who plays for Athletic Bilbao, beat Villarreal’s Pape Gueye and Osasuna’s Enzo Boyomo to claim the prestigious title. His season was marked by consistency and influence, recording six goals and eight assists across 35 LaLiga appearances.

A true one-club man, Williams has spent his entire professional career with Athletic Bilbao, becoming a fan favourite for his loyalty, durability, and attacking flair. He made headlines in 2022 when he switched his international allegiance from Spain to Ghana, and has since earned 22 caps for the Black Stars, scoring two goals.

However, despite his strong form in Spain, Williams will not feature in Ghana’s squad for the 2025 Unity Cup in London. Head coach Otto Addo left the striker out of his 23-man selection, citing a focus on assessing new and emerging talent.

Williams’ back-to-back MVP honours highlight his growing legacy in LaLiga and African football, even as his international journey with Ghana takes a temporary pause.