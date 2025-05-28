Key Stars Miss Out As Ghana Names Unity Cup Squad

GHANA WILL be without several key players for the upcoming Unity Cup as head coach Otto Addo names a squad affected by injuries, league commitments, and strategic rest periods.

Notably absent from the list are Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, Elisha Owusu, and Antoine Semenyo, all ruled out due to minor knocks. The technical team has opted to sideline them as a precaution, ensuring their full recovery ahead of future national assignments.

In a calculated move, Thomas Partey and Michael Baidoo have both been granted time off, with Otto Addo citing the need to manage workloads and avoid long-term fatigue. “It’s important we balance competitive readiness with long-term fitness,” the coach said.

Several players were also unavailable due to ongoing club commitments. Jerome Opoku, Kingsley Schindler, and Alexander Djiku have not been released by their Turkish clubs, as the Süper Lig season has yet to conclude. Meanwhile, Joseph Paintsil and Osman Bukari remain tied to club duties in Major League Soccer (MLS), and Jonas Adjetey is set to feature in the Swiss Cup final with FC Basel on June 1.

The squad has also been hit by a longer injury list, which includes Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Abdul Mumin, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, and Iñaki Williams.

BY Wletsu Ransford