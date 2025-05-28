Black Stars Begin Training In London Ahead Of 2025 Unity Cup Clash With Nigeria

A scene during the training session

THE BLACK Stars of Ghana held their first training session in London on Monday as preparations began for their much-anticipated appearance in the 2025 Unity Cup.

The team officially opened camp on Sunday, with a mix of foreign-based players joining the home-based contingent that departed Accra on Friday night. A total of 16 players took part in the initial training session, later boosted by the arrival of Barcelona-based midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah.

Among those who trained were goalkeepers Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Benjamin Asare, and Joseph Tetteh Anang, as well as defenders Gideon Mensah, Razak Simpson, Mamudu Kamaradini, and Caleb Yirenkyi. The midfield featured Abdul Salis Samed, Abu Francis, Majeed Ashimeru, Lawrence Agyekum, and Christopher Baah Bonsu, with attacking duties handled by Jordan Ayew, Stephan Ambrosius, Brandon Thomas-Asante, and Kwame Opoku.

Ghana will face Nigeria in a highly anticipated Unity Cup semi-final on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at the GTech Community Stadium in Brentford. The winner of the West African showdown will progress to the final on Saturday, May 31, where they will meet the victor of the Jamaica vs. Trinidad and Tobago semi-final.

BY Wletsu Ransford