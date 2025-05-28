Tennis Big Four Reunite To Honour Rafael Nadal At Roland Garros

The ‘Big Four’ of tennis

In a rare and emotional reunion, the legendary Big Four of men’s tennis — Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Rafael Nadal — stood side by side once more on the iconic Court Philippe Chatrier to celebrate the retirement of Roland Garros’ greatest ever champion.

The occasion marked a heartfelt farewell for Nadal, 37, whose incredible career included 14 French Open titles and a legacy that redefined clay-court dominance. With Roger Federer already retired and Andy Murray nearing the end of his career, the gathering was a moment of reflection and respect for a golden generation of the sport.

“After all these years fighting for everything, it’s unbelievable how time changes the perspective of things,” Nadal said, addressing his longtime rivals-turned-friends. “We built amazing rivalries but, in a good way, we respected one another. It means a lot that you’re all here.”

Federer was the first to greet Nadal with a warm embrace, followed by Djokovic — who had flown in from a title win just the day before — and Murray, who made a same-day trip from London out of respect for his old friend.

The Brit, who once joked about coaching Djokovic, shared touching words: “What Rafa achieved, especially here, is amazing. That record… I don’t think it will ever be broken.”

Adding a humorous touch, Nadal shared a private message from Murray after Arsenal beat Real Madrid: “He said, ‘Just checking in to make sure you are OK.’ That’s the British sense of humour. I didn’t reply when PSG beat Arsenal.”

For fans and players alike, it was a fitting send-off to a tennis titan — and a reminder of how rivalries, forged in