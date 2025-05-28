Former Juaben MCE Nominee Acquitted, Discharged

Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka

After nearly three years of intense legal scrutiny and public attention, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka, the former nominee for Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Juaben in the Ashanti Region, has been acquitted and discharged of all corruption charges levelled against him.

The ruling came on Monday when a Kumasi High Court, presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Priscilla Dikro Ofori, delivered a brief but decisive judgment at High Court Four. Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka had been on trial for 26 counts of corruption in connection with a public election, following accusations that he had attempted to bribe assembly members to endorse his nomination as MCE.

The case, which was prosecuted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), initially made headlines in late 2021 when video clips surfaced, purportedly showing the accused in discussions with assembly members over his confirmation. The OSP swiftly launched an investigation and subsequently charged him in what was seen as a test case for the newly established anti-corruption office.

However, in court, the tide turned. Justice Ofori stated that the prosecution had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that any bribery had taken place. Crucially, every assembly member who was called as a witness during the trial denied receiving any money or inducement from Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka.

Although the court had earlier established a prima facie case on three of the original 26 charges—prompting the defense to present its case—the evidence presented by the OSP ultimately fell short. In her ruling, Justice Ofori concluded that the inconsistencies and lack of corroboration made it impossible to sustain a conviction.

With that, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka walked free—cleared of all charges and declared not guilty.

The verdict is being viewed by many as a major blow to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, which has taken on several high-profile corruption cases in recent years but continues to face challenges in securing convictions. For Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka, however, it marks the end of a long and trying chapter and a full restoration of his public image.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi