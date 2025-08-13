Infertility! Have Sex With The Motive Of Fun

Recheal Hesse Matey

It is the desire of many people in their reproductive age to have children of their own by natural means. However, some are faced with difficulties in getting pregnant. After interacting with few women in that situation, five out of ten woman did not really know what ovulation is, three of them have knowledge about it, however they don’t know when they are ovulating, two of them have knowledge and know when they are ovulating.

Further questions revealed that their purpose for having sex mainly is to get pregnant. Psychologically, this doesn’t help the process of conceiving. I started managing three of them with natural remedy (having sex with the motive of fun). After series of medical and Gynecological investigations, the results proved that these patients were medically and gynecologically fit.

These three women have been trying to get pregnant for five years. I took them through their menstrual cycle, educated them on the sign of ovulation, made emphasis on having sex for pleasure and enjoy the moment together not focusing on pregnancy. To the glory of God, they conceived.

Most causes are known and others unknown. This is a gynecological problem affecting quite a few women.

Understanding Infertility

Infertility is the inability to conceive after one year of regular unprotected sexual intercourse for ages below 35 and a period of six months for women over 35.

Based on the outcome of sex education I mostly share with couple and my experience. REGULAR unprotected sex is when you have sex 3-4 times in a week.

The unplanned inter-course does magic sometimes.

In most cases women are blamed in the issue of infertility but the truth is that some of the causes of infertility are from the men.

Due to these reasons some women go to various hospitals, drink prescribe and unprescribed medications not exempting spiritual interventions and all sorts of concoctions just to conceive, which really affects them physically and psychologically.

Some causes of infertility (in females) include irregular menstrual cycle, damage or blockage to the fallopian tubes, endometriosis, hormonal imbalance polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, uterine issues such as fibroids and other structural abnormalities, quality and quantity of eggs and some medical conditions e.g. diabetes

Some causes (in males) low sperm count, abnormal Sperm motility or movement, hormonal imbalance, abnormal structure of the sperm, the absence of sperm in the ejaculate (Azoospermia), and erectile dysfunction

These causes are the results of medical condition e.g.diabetes, Infections e.g. STIs, mumps among others; use of illicit drugs such as heroine, cocaine, smoking.

TYPES OF INFERTILITY are primary Infertility: this is when a woman has never been pregnant despite regular sexual intercourse. Secondary infertility: this is when you can’t get pregnant after one successful pregnancy.

Unexplained Infertility: this is when medical or obstetrical investigations gives out no reason for a woman not getting pregnant

Shared Responsibility

In our communities we hardly point fingers to the males regarding infertility, the women usually carry the cross. What is unknown is that a man can ejaculate but not all can grab an egg and fertilize, interestingly some do not even have erection. To ensure a concrete diagnosis of infertility, series of lab investigations is carried out on both the man and the woman.

This is the point where most men refuse to come to the hospital for lab investigations and examination, until investigation done on the woman which shows that she is fine to conceive, even with that some men will not show up for medical investigation.

We find ourselves in a society where women are expected to conceive right after marriage, not considering the plans of the couple. If this fails within some months, the questions, gossips, and pressure from family and friend alone affect the couple psychologically and their aim for having sex is solely PREGNANCY which doesn’t help the process.

I encourage young women not to ignore some menstrual abnormalities or reproductive issue but rather seek help even when they are not ready for kids. Men, kindly support your spouse and be ready to go through the necessary medical examination required during the treatment process.

By Recheal Hesse Matey, 2023 Best Practicing Midwife GAR