Nana Akua Karikari Calls For Plastic Waste Education

Nana Akua Dokyiwaa Karikari

Host of Ghana’s first ever Wind Summit, Nana Akua Dokyiwaa Karikari, has expressed the need for increased plastic waste education and its management in Ghana.

Delivering her address at the maiden Ghana Wind Summit, the class four pupil of the Mary Mother of Good Counsel School revealed that plastic waste has become a nuisance and its mismanagement poses a threat to not just healthy living but the environment.

“Did you know that every year, Ghana produces over 1.1 million tons of plastics? Are you also aware that only 5% are recycled.” she quizzed as a premise for her agenda of saving the planet through education and requisite training.

As one of the youngest Planeteers, she believes that her mission goes beyond inspiring young people to take action but rather share insights on fun and innovative ways to protect the environment and save the Planet Earth.

Nana Akua Dokyiwaa Karikari joined thrilled young patrons like herself to engage in fun ways of protecting the environment, drawing from knowledge she gained from a Climate Policy Training organised by the Captain Planet Foundation in 2024 and a 6 month UNEP Tide Turners Plastic Policy training she completed in July 2025.

Ghana’s first Wind Summit, hosted by Ms. Nana Akua Dokyiwaa Karikari, brought together young environmental enthusiasts and students from the Mary Mother of Good Counsel School, Corpus Christi School, St. Theresa’s School, St. Bernadette’s School, The Roman Ridge School, Opoku Ware Senior High School, University of Ghana and other students to be educated on plastic waste management.

Participants were trained on source separation, recycling, upcycling and leadership. Other speakers at the summit included Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee; Executive Director of Salt & Light Ministries, Sister Francisca Asiedua Appiah HDR; Headmistress of Mary Mother of Good Counsel School, Mr. Elvis Aboluah; Manager of Trashy Bags Africa, Mrs. Safowaa Dossah, CEO of the Mmofra Excellence Foundation and Mr. Asare, a Science Tutor at Mary Mother of Good Counsel School.

A Daily Guide Report