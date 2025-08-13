Tears Flow At Murtala’s Final Funeral Rites In Tamale

Sympathisers and mourners at the final funeral rites of the late Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed in Tamale

Tears flowed and sorrow filled the air during the final funeral rites of the Minister of Environment, Science, and Technology who doubled as the Tamale Central Member of Parliament (MP), Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, in Tamale, Northern Region.

Hundreds of residents gathered at the late MP’s residence to pay their last respects and offer their condolences to the bereaved family.

Bigwigs from various political parties as well as chiefs, opinion leaders, clergy, and other distinguished personalities graced the ceremony to honour the late MP.

The Tamale Central Member of Parliament was born on December 14, 1974 and died on August 6, 2025. He was 50 years old.

The late Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed was one of the eight victims of the tragic Ghana Armed Forces helicopter crash that occurred in a forest near Adansi Brofoyedru in the Ashanti Region.

Prayers for safe passage of the late Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and the family were said by various Imams, climaxing it by Alhaji Yussif Tanko of the Ambariya Muslim Community.

Addressing the gathering, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, urged the NDC members in the Tamale Central constituency to uphold the legacy of the late MP, saying, “Our brother lived, fought, and died for a good cause, so we must take pride in his legacy.”

He encouraged President John Dramani Mahama not to be concerned about the numerous prophecies coming from various prophets.

“We have heard from those who claimed to have prophesied the tragedy, but I believe nothing happens outside the will of Allah. Whether or not you foresaw it, it was meant to happen by God’s design. Therefore, let us continue to support our leadership, especially President Mahama, and not be swayed by these prophecies, as we know that nothing occurs without the knowledge of Allah.”

“Let this tragedy, instead of breaking us, strengthen our resolve to reset and build a better Ghana,” he added.

Mr. Nketia appealed to NDC members to remain united in order to effectively implement the reset agenda.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale